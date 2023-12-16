Up 94% in 2023, Can Tesla Stock Maintain the Momentum in 2024?

Fool.com contributor Parkev Tatevosian highlights the phenomenal year Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price had in 2023. Also, he includes a discussion of Tesla's longer-term prospects and answers if investors should buy the EV stock for 2024.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 13, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 15, 2023.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 11, 2023

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.