Up 8.2% In 2023, Is It Safe to Invest In the S&P 500 Right Now?

After a dismal year in 2022 in which the stock market fell about 20%, the broader benchmark S&P 500 has gotten off to a strong start to 2023 and is already up roughly 8.2%.

But it's also now crossed over 4,100, which is already above where most Wall Street analysts projected the market to finish by the end of the year. Furthermore, a banking crisis and aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the last year have made many investors nervous about a hard landing for the economy and a possible recession.

Given that the market is already up a lot and with some of the headwinds expected to come this year, is it safe to invest in the S&P 500 right now? Let's take a look.

How to think about time

Time is a huge component of investing. Many investors will try to time the market. After all, it is tempting to try to buy something when it's near a low point and make a quick gain.

But timing the market is extraordinarily difficult, even for professional investors, because it is incredibly difficult to know how investors will interpret a certain event or data point. And no matter how good you are, most investors -- no matter how experienced -- will tell you that the market can always humble you.

But investing on a long-term horizon is a much more practical approach, especially when it comes to the broader market, which has a superb track record for generating excellent long-term returns. The S&P 500, which tracks the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S., gives investors exposure to a wide range of industries and companies that are large, resilient, and built to last.

As you can see, the S&P 500 has grown by 843% over the last roughly three decades. That means $1,000 invested in the broader market in 1993 would now be worth about $8,340. Furthermore, we know that the S&P 500 generated compounded annual returns of nearly 10% including dividends between 1965 and 2022.

The S&P 500 also has a history of generating strong returns over different lengths of time. This is important because some investors have more time to invest, while others are older and perhaps don't have a 20- or 30-year time horizon. Here are the average returns for the S&P 500 including dividends over different longer periods of time:

30 years: 9.75%

20 years: 10.32%

10 years: 12.48%

5 years: 10.38%

A good way to play it

It's clear that the broader benchmark S&P 500 has proven to be a big winner when investors take a long-term approach. Additionally, the S&P 500 has soundly beaten the performance of bonds, gold, and real estate since 1928.

But that doesn't change the fact that the U.S. economy could tip into a recession, and the index could also fall from where it is now in the near term. That's why investors should consider dollar-cost averaging, which is the process of investing a certain amount of money on some kind of set schedule, whether it's every few weeks or months. This will smooth out your cost basis.

Ultimately, even though the S&P 500 is off to a great start to the year, it's still safe and actually smart to invest in this broader benchmark index because it has proven its ability to compound wealth effectively over a long period of time.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.