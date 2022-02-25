Up 8% In One Week, Can Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Continue Its Post-Earnings Rally?

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stock (NYSE: NUS) is up almost 8% in the past week (five trading days), outperforming the S&P 500 which was down 1% over this period. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, too, the stock has returned 4.5% and 6%, respectively, outperforming the broader market on both occasions. NUS, a multilevel marketing company that sells health and personal care products, reported FY ’21 earnings last week, with revenue rising from $2.58 billion in FY ’20 to $2.7 billion in FY ’21. COGS and other operating expenses rose in line with revenue, but a $52 million restructuring and impairment charge saw operating income drop from $258 million to $234 million over this period. Combined with a sharp rise in the effective tax rate, EPS dropped from $3.66 in FY ’20 to $2.93 in FY ’21. However, the company still managed to beat analyst consensus for its Q4 and FY ’21 earnings, which led to the stock rising in the days following its earnings release.

Now, is NUS stock set to continue its rally or could we expect a pullback? We believe that there is an average 57% chance of a rise in NUS stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on NUS Stock Chance of Rise. For additional details about the company’s historical returns and comparison to peers, see Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stock Return. Additionally, for details about NUS revenues and comparison to peers, see Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Revenue Comparison.

Twenty-One Day: NUS 6%, vs. S&P500 –0.8%; Outperformed market

(33% likelihood event; 57% probability of rise over next 21 days)

Nu Skin Enterprises stock gained 6% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) marginal drop of 0.8%

the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) marginal drop of 0.8% A change of 6% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 33% likelihood event, which has occurred 840 times out of 2517 in the last 10 years

Of these 840 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 482 occasions

This points to a 57% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: NUS 4.5%, vs. S&P500 -2.9%; Outperformed market

(32% likelihood event; 53% probability of rise over next 10 days)

NUS stock rose 4.5% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 2.9%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 2.9% A change of 4.5% or more over ten trading days is a 32% likelihood event, which has occurred 802 times out of 2517 in the last 10 years

Of these 802 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 427 occasions

This points to a 53% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: NUS 7.7%, vs. S&P500 -1.1%; Outperformed market

(7% likelihood event; 49% probability of rise over next five days)

NUS stock rose 7.7% over a five-day trading period ending 2/18/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which was down around 1% over this period.

over a five-day trading period ending 2/18/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which was down around 1% over this period. A change of 7.7% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 7% likelihood event, which has occurred 176 times out of 2517 in the last ten years

Of these 176 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 86 occasions

This points to a 49% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] NUS Return 8% 3% 9% S&P 500 Return -5% -10% 93% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -2% -11% 251%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/22/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.