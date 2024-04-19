Up 67% YTD, Is Soundhound AI Overvalued?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a big player in lifting up markets for almost two years, and now it's making waves across various industries. The global generative AI market is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2032, with the speech and voice recognition segment alone expected to grow to $84.97 billion by 2032.

One small-cap AI player, Soundhound AI (SOUN) - which offers voice AI and speech recognition software to empower businesses to create top-notch conversational experiences for customers – is particularly well-positioned to benefit from the burgeoning industry.

Soundhound stock has surged in 2024, supported by developments such as Nvidia’s (NVDA) $3.7 million investment, disclosed in a 13F filing on Feb. 14.

Despite pulling back by a steep 65% from its 52-week highs, shares of Soundhound have still returned 67% on a YTD basis, outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.5% returns. Like many other AI names, this massive rally has ignited worries about its overvaluation.

About Soundhound AI Stock

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Soundhound AI, Inc. (SOUN), with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion, delivers exceptional conversational experiences through its innovative Houndify platform and suite of AI-powered tools.

Shares of Soundhound have surged 28.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the SPX's 19.3% rise.

Priced at 26.68 times sales, Soundhound appears to be expensive at current levels.

Soundhound Slides After Q4 Earnings

Soundhound shares fell about 18% on March 1 as investors reacted to its Q4 2023 results. Its revenue increased by 80% year over year to $17.1 million, as cumulative subscriptions and bookings backlog (revenue to be recognized in the future) doubled to $661 million from the year-ago quarter.

That said, Soundhound is yet to be profitable. It is striving to trim its GAAP net losses, which decreased from $0.15 to $0.07 in Q4.

More critically for investors, management pushed back its forecast for profitability by one year, projecting revenue to be around $70 million in fiscal 2024 and to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by 2025, with revenue potentially exceeding $100 million.

Analysts tracking Soundhound predict its revenue will grow by 51.5% year over year to $69.5 million in 2024, while GAAP losses are projected to narrow to $0.30 per share in fiscal 2024 and $0.21 in fiscal 2025 from $0.40 in 2023.

What Do Analysts Expect for Soundhound Stock?

Soundhound stock has a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of six analysts covering SOUN stock, four recommend "Strong Buy," and two suggest "Hold."

The average analyst price target for Soundhound is $7.15, indicating a 101% upside potential from the current levels. The Street-high target price of $9.50, assigned by DA Davidson in March, suggests a 167% upside potential.

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald recently upgraded Soundhound stock from an “Underweight” rating to “Neutral,” maintaining the price target at $4.90.

The analysts wrote in a research note, “When we downgraded shares on [March 21], we thought downside risk far outweighed upside risks. Now, we believe both downside risk and upside risk are more even which, in our view, warrants a change to our rating” - suggesting the recent SOUN pullback has made some experts more constructive on the stock going forward.

