Up 57% in 2023, This Trillion-Dollar Tech Stock Still Looks Like a Smart Long-Term Buy

Along with other leading megacap technology stocks, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) has enjoyed stellar gains so far in 2023. The search and digital advertising giant's share price is up approximately 57% year to date. The valuation momentum pushed the company's market capitalization to roughly $1.75 trillion.

Even though Alphabet has been a big winner recently, there are signs that the stock still has the makings of a smart long-term investment. Check out the following chart documenting the company's free cash flow (FCF) yield and read on for a closer look at why this trillion-dollar tech leader could be a great portfolio addition.

Alphabet's resilient business and FCF yield stand out

The FCF yield data in the chart above is from New Constructs, a company that providesinvestment researchand stock analysis software. To calculate FCF, New Constructs starts with a company's operating profit after taxes and then deducts the change in the business's net working capital (minus excess cash) and the change in fixed assets. It's worth noting that this approach differs from the more common approach for calculating FCF, which involves taking operating cash flow and subtracting capital expenditures.

After calculating FCF, New Constructs takes the resulting FCF figure and divides it by the company's enterprise value to get its FCF yield.

Even though macroeconomic and industry-specific shifts have created headwinds for its core digital advertising business, Alphabet remains highly profitable and continues to serve up solid free cash flow.

According to New Constructs' data, Alphabet has the second-highest FCF yield out of any of the trillion-dollar tech companies over the trailing-12-month period. For comparison, Apple has the highest FCF yield at 3.4%, while Microsoft and Nvidia both have FCF yields of 1%, and Amazon has a yield of negative 1.7%.

Alphabet continues to serve up encouraging earnings and FCF even as operating conditions shift. The company flexibly adapts to challenges, and its profitable business model continues to look highly scalable.

Alphabet looks attractively valued next to its peers

Trading at roughly 24.6 times this year's expected earnings, Alphabet also has the lowest forward price-to-earnings ratio out of its trillion-dollar tech peers.

For comparison, the table below outlines the forward P/E values of the other tech companies that currently have market caps above the trillion-dollar threshold.

Company Market Capitalization Forward P/E Value Apple $2.8 trillion 27 Microsoft $2.45 trillion 30 Amazon $1.33 trillion 42 Nvidia $1.12 trillion 58.5

With the lowest forward earnings multiple of its trillion-dollar peer group and strong competitive advantages stemming from its software and services ecosystem, Alphabet stock looks worthwhile even on the heels of big gains this year.

Alphabet could keep crushing the market over the long term

Alphabet's core digital advertising business continues to serve up strong profits and FCF, and it has plenty of room for expansion over the long term. The company also has big opportunities in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

Through its Google search platform, Android mobile operating system, YouTube video service, Gmail, and other offerings, Alphabet has access to tremendous amounts of valuable data that can be used to inform and improve AI systems.

With its core ads business showing clear signs of longevity and strengthening foundations that could support new growth opportunities, Alphabet stock remains a smart play for long-term investors.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Alphabet wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 9, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.