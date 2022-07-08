Markets
Up 50% Since May, Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

Neil Rozenbaum The Motley Fool
In this video, I will be talking about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and the recent Google Cloud partnership, and I will revisit some financial metrics that investors should keep an eye on before the upcoming earnings season.

  • Palantir Foundry and Google Cloud are partnering to power data-driven transformations in commercial industries.
  • Palantir CEO Alex Karp recently said during an interview that the company's commercial product is the single best product in the world.
  • Per its last quarterly earnings report, the company still expects annual revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 7, 2022. The video was published on July 8, 2022.

