Cryptocurrencies

Up 5%: Bitcoin Sees Biggest Single-Day Price Gain for 2 Months

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published
Bitcoin price over 24 hours

Bitcoin (BTC) is taking a breather after ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs sharp rally that took prices back above a widely tracked technical line.

  • On Thursday, bitcoin jumped almost 5% to levels above $10,750, confirming its biggest single-day gain since July 27, according to data source Coin Metrics.
  • With the move, the cryptocurrency found acceptance above the 100-day moving average at $10,448, which was breached to the downside earlier this week.
  • So far, however, the sharp recovery from weekly lows near $10,200 has failed to draw stronger buying pressure.
  • At press time, bitcoin is trading near $10,680, representing a 1% decline from the high of $10,789 observed during ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs U.S. trading hours.
  • The market has been a little lacking direction in recent weeks, with prices largely stuck in the $10,000 to $11,000 range since Sept. 4.
  • John Ng Pangilinan, managing partner at Singapore-based Signum Capital, sees a bullish revival occurring above $11,000.
  • Ã¢ÂÂA stronger rally would materialize if prices rise above $11,000,Ã¢ÂÂ Pangilinan told CoinDesk. Ã¢ÂÂI would buy on a breakout above the psychological hurdle.Ã¢ÂÂ
  • The odds, however, may be stacked in favor of the bears, as dollar liquidity in international markets is beginning to tighten, as tweeted by macro analyst David Belle.
  • As such, the dollar may extend recent gains against other currencies, putting downward pressure on the cryptocurrency.
  • Ã¢ÂÂA break below the early September low of $9,800 would open the doors to $8,000,Ã¢ÂÂ Joel Kruger, a currency strategist at LMAX Digital, told CoinDesk.
  • A big move may happen soon, as bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs one-month implied volatility has declined to 44% Ã¢ÂÂ the lowest level in nearly two years, according to data source Skew.
  • In the past, an implied volatility of 50% or less has paved the way for violent price action.
  • Currently, implied volatility closing on the all-time low of 35% seen ahead of the mid-November 2018 crash.

Also read: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits $10.7K; Options Market Likes Sub-$360 Ether

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Crypto Outperforms Gold, Equities in 2020

    Antoni Trenchev, co-founder at Nexo, discusses the gains in cryptocurrencies and his outlook for the market. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

    2 hours ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular