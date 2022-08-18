Up 30% Over The Last Month, Is Walt Disney Stock Poised To Rally Further?

Walt Disney stock (NYSE:DIS) stock has rallied almost 31% over the last month (21 trading days), considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which remains up by roughly 12% over the same period. The stock also remains up by about 14% over the last week (five trading days). The recent rally follows Disney’s stronger than expected set of Q3 2022 earnings driven by a rebound in the company’s theme parks and resorts business. While revenue rose 26% year-over-year to $21.5 billion, adjusted EPS came in at $1.09, up 36% versus last year. Disney’s streaming business – although still loss-making – also appears to be making solid progress. Disney+ ended the quarter with a stronger than expected 152.1 million subscribers, up by 31% versus last year. Disney also appears increasingly confident about its streaming value proposition, bumping up pricing on Disney+ to $11 per month in the U.S., up from the current $8 per month from December, while planning to introduce a new ad-supported tier at $8 per month. Disney’s relatively attractive valuation (the stock trades at 22x consensus 2023 earnings) and the company’s improving monetization prospects of its currently loss-making streaming business, could also be making the stock appear more attractive to investors.

However, now that Disney stock has seen a gain of almost 31% over the last month, will it continue its upward trajectory in the near term, or is a decline imminent? Going by historical performance, there were no instances in the last 10 years when Disney stock saw a trailing 21-day rise of 31% or more. Given how unlikely such an exceptional stock price movement is, we looked at the 32 instances where DIS stock saw an unusual jump of 20% or more over a 21-day period. 19 of these instances resulted in DIS stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (21 trading days). This historical pattern reflects 19 out of 32, or about 59% chance of rise in Disney stock over the next month. See our analysis on Disney Stock Chance of A Rise for more details.

With inflation rising and the Fed raising interest rates, Disney has fallen 20% this year. Can it drop more? See how low can Disney stock go by comparing its decline in previous market crashes. Here is a performance summary of all stocks in previous market crashes.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Aug 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] DIS Return 17% -20% 19% S&P 500 Return 4% -10% 92% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 8% -7% 268%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 8/16/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.