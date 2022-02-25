Up 25% In A Month, Will Corcept Therapeutics Stock Continue Its Upward Trajectory?

The stock price of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), a relatively small pharmaceuticals company with a market capitalization of $2.6 billion, focused on the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders, has seen a substantial rise of 25% in a month, while it is up 14% in a week. The company recently reported its Q4 results, with revenue rising 15% y-o-y to $98.8 million. However, revenues were below the consensus estimate of $100.6 million. Looking at the bottom line, Corcept reported an adjusted EPS of $0.26, beating the $0.23 consensus estimate.

Despite a mixed Q4, with an earnings beat but revenue falling short of expectations, CORT stock has trended higher. This can be attributed to the optimism surrounding the company’s Cushing’s syndrome drug – Korlym. Corcept provided sales guidance of $400 to $430 million in 2022, in line with the consensus estimate of $413 million. Furthermore, some of the Wall Street analysts have reaffirmed their buy rating for CORT stock, aiding its appreciation.

However, now that CORT stock has seen a rise of 25% in a month will it continue its upward trajectory, or is a fall imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a fall in CORT stock over the next month. Out of 216 instances in the last ten years that CORT stock saw a twenty-one-day rise of 25% or more, only 94 of them resulted in CORT stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 94 out of 216, or about 44% chance of a rise in CORT stock over the coming month , implying that investors may be better off waiting for a dip to enter into CORT stock. See our analysis on Corcept Therapeutics Stock Chance of A Rise for more details.

While CORT stock may see lower levels in the near term, based on our Trefis Machine Learning Engine, several peers in its sector look like a better bet than Corcept. Check out how Corcept Therapeutics Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other valuable comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using last ten years data

After moving 14% or more over five days, the stock rose in the next five days on 43% of the occasions.

After moving 17% or more over ten days, the stock rose in the next ten days on 51% of the occasions

After moving 25% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 44% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that CORT stock may see lower levels in the next five days and one month while having a marginally higher chance of a rise over the next ten days.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: LIVN highest at 14.7%; ACT lowest at -10.5%

Ten-Day Return: LIVN highest at 18.4%; ACT lowest at -4.6%

Twenty-One Day Return: CORT highest at 24.9%; ENDP lowest at -7.5%

We estimate Corcept Therapeutics valuation to be around $20 per share, 11% below the current market price. This represents a forward P/EBITDA of 10x and expected Corcept Therapeutics EBITDA growth of 37% over 2021.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] CORT Return 19% 13% 208% S&P 500 Return -1% -6% 100% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 0% -10% 256%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/18/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.