Up 24% In A Month, Will CRISPR Stock Continue To See Higher Levels?

CRISPR Therapeutics stock (NASDAQ: CRSP), a biotechnology gene-editing company focused on developing gene-based medicines for human diseases, has risen a solid 24% in a month, outperforming the broader markets with the S&P500 down 8%. The recent rally in CRSP stock was led by its positive findings from an early-stage clinical trial of its CAR-T therapy – CTX130 – for treating solid tumors and certain hematologic malignancies. The results show a 70% overall response rate and 90% of the patients seeing a clinical benefit at a higher dose level.

Now that CRSP stock has seen a rise of 24% in a month, will it continue its upward trajectory, or is a fall imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a rise for CRSP stock over the next month. Of 212 instances in the last six years that CRSP stock saw a twenty-one-day rise of 24% or more, 127 resulted in CRSP stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 127 out of 212, or about a 60% chance of a rise in CRSP stock over the next month. See our analysis of CRISPR Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using the last six years’ data

After moving 27% or more over five days, the stock rose on 25% of the occasions in the next five days.

After moving 9% or more over ten days, the stock rose on 51% of the occasions in the next ten days.

After moving 24% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose on 60% of the occasions in the next twenty-one days.

This pattern suggests a higher chance of a fall in CRSP stock over the next five days, while it may see higher levels in the next ten days and next month.

CRISPR (CRSP) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: CRSP highest at 26.7%; BLUE lowest at -16.6%

Ten-Day Return: BLUE highest at 19.5%; NTLA lowest at -4.9%

Twenty-One Day Return: CRSP highest at 23.9%; SGMO lowest at -9.9%

