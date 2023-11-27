News & Insights

Stocks
IREN

Up 197% YTD, What’s Ahead for Penny Stock Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)?

November 27, 2023 — 05:41 am EST

Written by Amit Singh for TipRanks ->

Shares of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining company Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) are up over 197% year-to-date. Despite the notable rally, analysts are bullish about this penny stock (learn more about penny stocks here). Moreover, the Street’s average price target suggests enormous upside potential in Iris Energy stock from current levels. 

Is Iris Energy Stock a Good Buy?

Analysts’ consensus rating suggests Iris Energy is an excellent stock to buy near the current levels. The company achieved record Bitcoin mining revenue of $75.5 million in Fiscal 2023 (ended June 30, 2023), up from $59 million in the previous fiscal year. The improvement reflects the increase in the number of Bitcoin mined. 

The company’s growing self-mining operating capacity and focus on exploring next-gen generative AI computing augur well for growth. Moreover, it partnered with WEKA, a data platform software provider, to offer storage and data management solutions tailored for generative AI, which is expected to deliver incremental revenue. Additionally, the company unveiled plans for a new 1,400 megawatt development site in West Texas, a move that H.C. Wainwright analyst Mike Colonnese sees as offering substantial potential for future growth. 

The analyst reiterated a Buy rating on IREN stock on November 22. However, Colonnese trimmed the price target to $10 from $11. Including Colonnese, four Wall Street analysts cover Iris Energy stock with a unanimous Buy recommendation. Further, the average price target of $10.38 suggests 193.2% upside potential from current levels.  

Bottom Line

Iris Energy’s capacity expansion, focus on driving operating efficiency, and generative AI ambitions bode well for future growth as reflected via analysts’ Strong Buy consensus rating. Wall Street's average price target for IREN stock indicates significant upside potential. Meanwhile, investors can leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener to discover more compelling penny stocks.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IREN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.