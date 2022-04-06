Up 18% In A Month, Will Allogene Therapeutics Stock See Higher Levels?

The stock price of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO), a biotechnology company focused on T-cell therapies for solid tumors, has seen an 18% rise over the last month, white it’s down 38% YTD. The stock price over the recent weeks has been buoyed by the U.S. FDA assigning fast track designation to its ALLO-316, which is currently being tested for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma.

Since October of last year, ALLO stock was weighed down due to the U.S. FDA putting a hold on all of Allogene’s clinical trials, citing safety concerns. While the regulator removed the hold on trials in early January this year, ALLO stock has failed to stage a meaningful recovery so far. At the current level of $9, it is still 75% below its 52-week high of $36 it saw in April last year.

But now that ALLO stock has seen a rise of 18% in a month will it continue its upward trajectory, or is a fall imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a fall in ALLO stock over the next month. Out of 94 instances in the last three years that ALLO stock saw a twenty-one-day rise of 18% or more, only 38 resulted in ALLO stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 38 out of 94, or about a 40% chance of a rise in ALLO stock over the coming month. See our analysis on Allogene Therapeutics Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of Rise’ using the last three years’ data

After moving -0.8% or more over five days- the stock rose on 46% of the occasions in the next five days.

After moving -0.4% or more over ten days, the stock rose in the next ten days on 46% of the occasions

After moving -17.5% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose on 40% of the occasions in the next twenty-one days.

This pattern suggests a higher chance of a fall in ALLO stock over the next five days, next ten days, and next month.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: ANIK highest at 45.4%; RIGL lowest at -10.4%

Ten-Day Return: ANIK highest at 40.4%; RIGL lowest at -13.2%

Twenty-One Days Return: ANIK highest at 21.4%; RIGL lowest at -7.7%

While ALLO stock may see lower levels, the Covid-19 crisis has created many pricing discontinuities, which can offer attractive trading opportunities.



What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Apr 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] ALLO Return 4% -37% -65% S&P 500 Return 0% -5% 103% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 2% -6% 269%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 4/4/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

