Up 12% In A Month, Will Henry Schein Stock Continue To See Higher Levels?

The stock price of Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC), a healthcare products and services distributor, has seen a 12% rise in a month, while it is up a solid 30% in a year. The company reported upbeat Q4 results last month, with revenue of $3.3 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.07, beating the consensus estimates of $3.2 billion and $0.92, respectively. Henry Schein has benefited from increased demand for its dentistry business. The company will likely see a strong pickup in the international market for its dental merchandise and equipment and its technology and value-added services.

Looking forward, given that HSIC stock has seen a rise of 12% in a month, will it continue its upward trajectory, or is a fall imminent? Going by its historical performance, there is a higher chance of a fall in HSIC stock over the next month. Out of 101 instances in the last ten years that HSIC stock saw a twenty-one-day rise of 12% or more, only 45 of them resulted in HSIC stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 45 out of 101, or about a 45% chance of a rise in HSIC stock over the coming month. See our analysis on Henry Schein Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

While HSIC stock may decline over the next month, seeing how its peers stack up is helpful. Check out Henry Schein Peers to see how HSIC stock compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of Rise’ using last ten years’ data

After moving -0.2% or more over five days- the stock rose on 58% of the occasions in the next five days.

After moving 2.1% or more over ten days, the stock rose in the next ten days on 51% of the occasions

After moving 12.2% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose on 45% of the occasions in the next twenty-one days.

This pattern suggests a higher chance of a rise in HSIC stock over the next five days and ten days, but it may see lower levels over one month.

Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: ABC highest at 2.0%; ATRI lowest at -11.5%

Ten-Day Return: ABC highest at 4.6%; ALGN lowest at -8.4%

Twenty-One Days Return: HSIC highest at 12.2%; ALGN lowest at -11.6%

While HSIC stock may see lower levels, the Covid-19 crisis has created many pricing discontinuities, which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how counter-intuitive the stock valuation is for Medtronic vs. IDEXX Laboratories.



What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] HSIC Return -1% 10% 44% S&P 500 Return -2% -10% 91% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -3% -13% 244%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/10/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.