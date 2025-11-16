UOL Group (UOLGF) Price Target Increased by 19.80% to 6.97

The average one-year price target for UOL Group (OTCPK:UOLGF) has been revised to $6.97 / share. This is an increase of 19.80% from the prior estimate of $5.82 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.76 to a high of $9.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.09% from the latest reported closing price of $4.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in UOL Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UOLGF is 0.08%, an increase of 18.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 54,310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 15,760K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,478K shares , representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UOLGF by 23.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,695K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,941K shares , representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UOLGF by 7.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,181K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,336K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UOLGF by 5.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,936K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares , representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UOLGF by 18.56% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2,279K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing an increase of 59.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UOLGF by 179.78% over the last quarter.

