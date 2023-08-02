UOL Group Limited - ADR - Level I (UOLGY) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 22.70

The average one-year price target for UOL Group Limited - ADR - Level I (OTC:UOLGY) has been revised to 22.70 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 20.81 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.63 to a high of 24.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.27% from the latest reported closing price of 20.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in UOL Group Limited - ADR - Level I. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UOLGY is 0.01%, an increase of 8.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.96% to 1,306K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 562K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 361K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares, representing a decrease of 30.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UOLGY by 24.24% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UOLGY by 12.10% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 68K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UOLGY by 3.84% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 57K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UOLGY by 0.26% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

