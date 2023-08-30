UOL Group Limited - ADR - Level I (UOLGY) Price Target Decreased by 8.64% to 20.74

The average one-year price target for UOL Group Limited - ADR - Level I (OTC:UOLGY) has been revised to 20.74 / share. This is an decrease of 8.64% from the prior estimate of 22.70 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.71 to a high of 22.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.51% from the latest reported closing price of 18.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in UOL Group Limited - ADR - Level I. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UOLGY is 0.01%, a decrease of 20.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 1,275K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 562K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 368K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UOLGY by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UOLGY by 12.10% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UOLGY by 13.29% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 17.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UOLGY by 22.29% over the last quarter.

