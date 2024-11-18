UOBAM Announces Lower Unit Size for ChiNext ETF

UOBAM Ping An ChiNext ETF Units (SG:CXS) has released an update.

UOB Asset Management Ltd has announced a significant change for the UOBAM Ping An ChiNext ETF by reducing the application unit size from 50,000 to 1,000 units, effective from December 19, 2024. This move aims to make it easier for investors to participate in the fund. The updated prospectus reflecting these changes will be available on the company’s website and through authorized agents.

