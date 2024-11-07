News & Insights

Stocks

UOB Reports Record Profit Amid ASEAN Growth

November 07, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

UOB (SG:U11) has released an update.

UOB Group has achieved a record core net profit of S$1.6 billion for the third quarter of 2024, marking an impressive 11% year-on-year increase. This growth is attributed to strong performance across its diverse business segments, particularly in wholesale banking, and successful integration of Citigroup’s portfolio in Southeast Asia. Despite global economic volatility, UOB remains confident in ASEAN’s economic potential, supported by robust fundamentals and a surge in foreign investments.

For further insights into SG:U11 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UOVEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.