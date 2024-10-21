UOB Launches RMB5 Billion Renminbi Bonds

UOB (SG:U11) has released an update.

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) has announced the issuance of RMB5 billion worth of Renminbi Bonds, slated for the PRC interbank bond market. With a coupon rate of 2.30% per annum and an AAA credit rating, the bonds present a promising opportunity for investors interested in stable returns. The issuance is supported by a consortium of leading underwriters, including Bank of China and China Construction Bank.

