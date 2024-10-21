News & Insights

Stocks

UOB Launches RMB5 Billion Renminbi Bonds

October 21, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

UOB (SG:U11) has released an update.

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) has announced the issuance of RMB5 billion worth of Renminbi Bonds, slated for the PRC interbank bond market. With a coupon rate of 2.30% per annum and an AAA credit rating, the bonds present a promising opportunity for investors interested in stable returns. The issuance is supported by a consortium of leading underwriters, including Bank of China and China Construction Bank.

For further insights into SG:U11 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UOVEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.