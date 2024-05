UOB (SG:U11) has released an update.

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) has announced the resignation of Ms Theresa Sim Kwee Soik from her role as Company Secretary, effective from May 31, 2024, due to her retirement.

For further insights into SG:U11 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.