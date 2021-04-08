UOB broadens appeal with dual-tranche US$1.5bn sustainability bond

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Apr 8 (IFR) - United Overseas Bank sold Singapore’s first sustainability bond and the first ESG bank capital offering from South-East Asia in a dual-tranche US$1.5bn offering that broadened its appeal to international investors.

The first concurrent offering of senior and Tier 2 sustainability notes from any global bank also adds to the development of sustainable finance in Singapore, which also hosted its first sustainability-linked bond offering in early February.

“Our progressive sustainable financing solutions are integral to how we help businesses across the region advance responsibly," said Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and CEO of UOB.

“Through our inaugural sustainability bond offering, we are also leveraging our extensive capital markets access to connect global investors with opportunities to channel their capital to support organisations and projects that can make a meaningful impact to the region’s development.”

A US$750m 2.0% 10.5-year non-call 5.5 subordinated Tier 2 bond priced at 99.555 to yield 2.086%, or five-year Treasuries plus 123bp.

A US$750m 1.25% five-year senior unsecured bond priced at 99.585 to yield 1.336%, or Treasuries plus 48bp.

Joint bookrunners BNP Paribas, HSBC, Societe Generale and UOB went out with respective initial guidance of 150bp area and 75bp area, respectively.

One of the leads estimated fair value for the five-year at Treasuries plus 50bp and for the Tier 2 at 126.5bp, implying that the two tranches priced 2bp and 3.5bp respectively inside UOB’s curve, and attributed that to the appeal of the sustainability format. Both tranches were bid 1bp tighter on Thursday morning.

Final orders across the two tranches exceeded US$2.75bn from 149 accounts, and investors with dedicated ESG funds or ESG criteria embedded into their investment guidelines accounted for 60% of the order book, which one of the bookrunners said was higher than the typical 30%–50% for ESG offerings. The deal was said to have attracted some new investors who were not existing holders of UOB’s paper.

Something for everyone

The senior notes are expected to be rated Aa1/AA–/AA– and the Tier 2 notes A2/BBB+/A, offering different risk profiles and yields to meet investors’ varying appetites.

“Our objective was to ensure that our debut sustainability bond reached out to all ESG investors, and some have a senior-only mandate,” said Koh Chin Chin, head of the central treasury unit at UOB.

The bonds were offered in 144A/Reg S format, and the US took a hefty 60% of the Tier 2 notes, with fund managers allocated almost two-thirds of that tranche, while banks were the largest investor group in the senior bond.

Proceeds will be used to finance and/or refinance businesses or projects in areas like renewable energy and green buildings, as well as social assets including Covid-19-related temporary bridging loans extended to small businesses in Singapore.

Around 90% of the proceeds will be used for green assets and 10% for social assets, a split which should make the bonds eligible for the Barclays MSCI green bond index.

“The sustainability format is a reminder to ourselves that it’s not just the environmental impact but also the social angle we should be looking at and this is best reflected through a debut trade in this format,” said Koh. “That’s the main reason we decided to do a sustainability bond.”

UOB extended S$4bn (US$3bn) of sustainable financing to corporates in 2020, and financed projects that generated over 157GWh of solar energy under its U-Solar lending programme, equivalent to avoiding 77,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

It has the broadest regional presence of any of Singapore’s banks, including two offices in Myanmar, which has been in turmoil since a military coup in February. While UOB’s annual report did not give details of the size of its business there, operating profit for “other Asia” was just S$24m last year, out of a total S$5bn for the group worldwide.

Given the small size of the business in Myanmar, investors did not focus on the issues there, and were more concerned about UOB’s approach to industries like coal and palm oil.

UOB held non-deal roadshows in the weeks before launching the deal, talking to investors from 8.30am-3am some days to explain UOB’s sustainability story and understand investors’ ESG criteria.

“European investors have very high standards and are at a more advanced stage of ESG, while Asia’s journey to sustainability has to be a progressive one,” said Koh. “Investors understand that Asia cannot be transformed overnight.”

US investors took 60% of the Tier 2 bonds, Europe 15%, and Asia 25%. By investor type, fund managers booked 63%, insurers and pension funds 30%, public sector investors 4%, and banks and private banks 3%.

The US and Asia each took 44% of the senior bonds, and Europe 12%. By investor type, banks booked 38%, fund managers 35%, corporates 13%, public sector investors 11%, insurers and pension funds 2%, and private banks 1%.

The offering continues a growing trend of ESG bond issues from Asian financial institutions and builds on recent issuance from Singapore.

South Korea’s Kookmin Bank was the first Asian bank to issue sustainability bonds to raise capital, selling US dollar Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 bonds in that format in 2019.

This followed Australian insurer QBE Group’s US$400m offering of gender-equality AT1 notes in November 2017, which used proceeds to invest in bonds from companies that had signed up to female empowerment principles, among other criteria.

Property company City Developments sold the first Singapore dollar green bond in April 2017, a S$100m two-year senior issue. This was followed swiftly by the country’s first offshore green issue, when DBS Group Holdings in July that year sold a US$500m five-year floating-rate note, and in the past six months Olam International and Surbana Jurong sold sustainability-linked bonds in yen and Singapore dollars, respectively.

