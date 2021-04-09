UOB appoints first chief sustainability officer

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Apr 9 (IFR) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank has appointed Eric Lim as its first chief sustainability officer.

The role reports to CEO and deputy chairman Wee Ee Cheong, and Lim will also join the bank's management committee.

The appointment is an extension of Lim's current role as head of group finance, and for that role he will continue to report to UOB group chief financial officer Lee Wai Fai.

The creation of the post follows UOB's debut sustainability bond issuance on Wednesday, when it sold US$1.5bn of senior and Tier 2 bonds.

