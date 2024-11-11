News & Insights

UOA Ltd Sees Increased Stake by Key Shareholders

November 11, 2024 — 09:42 pm EST

United Overseas Australia Ltd (AU:UOS) has released an update.

United Overseas Australia Ltd has announced changes in director and substantial shareholder interests through their Dividend Reinvestment Plan, with a notable increase in shares for Kong Chong Soon and associated entities. The total deemed interest of these parties rose from 73.32% to 73.38% of UOA Ltd’s total issued capital. This shift highlights the ongoing investment dynamics within the company, capturing the attention of market observers.

