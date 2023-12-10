News & Insights

UOA, CapitaLand ink JV for $247.1 mln property project in Vietnam

December 10, 2023 — 11:06 pm EST

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia-headquartered property company United Overseas Australia UOS.AX (UOA) said on Monday its Vietnamese unit had inked a joint venture agreement with CapitaLand (Vietnam) Holdings for a $247.1 million property project.

Under the deal, UOA Vietnam BDC will hold a 30% stake in the joint venture entity with CapitaLand (Vietnam) holding the remaining 70%, according to a statement. UOA Vietnam BDC's share is worth $74.13 million, it added.

The proposed project would comprise the construction of four high-rise towers including residential, commercial and retail space, one medium-rise tower with residential and retail areas and two low-rise residential towers, UOA said.

CapitaLand (Vietnam) is part of Singapore-headquartered CapitaLand, which is one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups, according to its website.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Jamie Freed)

