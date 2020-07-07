2020's blank check boom has hit another major milestone with Therapeutics Acquisition (TXAC). For the first time ever, a SPAC has completed an IPO by selling common shares to investors. SPAC offerings normally include units consisting of shares of common stock and tradable warrants. The modern structure of SPACs has been around for about 20 years.



Formed by RA Capital, a pre-IPO crossover investor active in the biotech space, Therapeutics Acquisition (TXAC) raised $100 million by offering 10.0 million shares of common stock at $10 per share. The SPAC originally filed to offer units with shares and 1/3 warrants, but in a sign of demand removed the warrants in a filing on Monday. It is led by Chairman and CEO Peter Kolchinsky, a founding partner at RA Capital. The SPAC's sponsor, an affiliate of RA Capital, has also committed to a $25 million forward purchase agreement at the time of a merger.



Without a warrant overhang, the team at Therapeutics Acquisition should have an easier time negotiating an acquisition with its eventual biotech target.



But why would IPO investors buy common shares when they're normally offered units?





Because they could, more favorable, small deal size.



SPACs have gone mainstream by a number of measures, and are increasingly viewed as a viable alternative to IPO. Blank checks are now often formed by an industry's most highly-regarded dealmakers, operators, and sponsors; hired bulge-bracket underwriters and leading legal teams; attracted a wide range of institutional investors; and then acquired large private businesses.



opportunistic approach to find undervalued assets, or companies closed . SPACs focused on the energy sector and cannabis. The article Unwarranted? Therapeutics Acquisition completes first ever SPAC IPO of common shares originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



