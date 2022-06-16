UNVR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.16, changing hands as low as $27.55 per share. Univar Solutions Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNVR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.56 per share, with $34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.99.

