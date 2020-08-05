UNVR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.30, changing hands as high as $18.43 per share. Univar Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNVR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.40 per share, with $24.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.31.

