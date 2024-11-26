Unveiling Zscaler (ZS) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zscaler (ZS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $605.68 million, exhibiting an increase of 21.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Zscaler metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Direct Customers' reaching $53.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Channel Partners' to reach $551.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Billings' will likely reach $514.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $456.57 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Remaining Performance Obligations' will reach $4.20 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.49 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate' of 116.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 120% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Zscaler have demonstrated returns of +12.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

