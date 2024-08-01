Unveiling Zoetis (ZTS) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zoetis (ZTS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.3 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Zoetis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Companion Animal' will likely reach $1.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Livestock' will reach $669.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health' at $20.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Livestock - Swine' will reach $136.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Livestock - Poultry' of $136.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Livestock - Sheep and other' to come in at $5.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -80.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.' should come in at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock' to reach $220.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal' reaching $569.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- International Revenue' should arrive at $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- International - Livestock' stands at $451.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Companion Animal' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Zoetis here>>>



Shares of Zoetis have experienced a change of +2.5% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

