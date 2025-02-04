Unveiling Zimmer (ZBH) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.01 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Zimmer metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Knees' stands at $839.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Other' of $174.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- S.E.T' should arrive at $475.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Hips' will likely reach $525.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Knees- International' should come in at $347.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Hips- International' at $252.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Knees- United States' will reach $491.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Hips- United States' to come in at $277.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- United States' reaching $1.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- International' to reach $836.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Zimmer here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Zimmer have returned +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, ZBH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.