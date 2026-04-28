Unveiling Yum (YUM) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Yum Brands (YUM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.01 billion, increasing 12.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Yum metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Company sales' will likely reach $745.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' should come in at $834.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' will reach $423.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' to reach $164.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - KFC Division' should arrive at 33,675 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31,524 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division' will reach 9,076 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,723 .

Analysts expect 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - Taco Bell Division' to come in at 676 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 505 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - Taco Bell Division' of 8,400 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,218 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total restaurants - Pizza Hut Division' reaching 19,834 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19,786 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of restaurants - Total' will reach 63,481 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60,886 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - KFC Division' at 505 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 474 .

The consensus estimate for 'System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change' stands at 5.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.0% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Yum have returned +0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% change. Currently, YUM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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