Unveiling Yelp (YELP) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Yelp (YELP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 49.4%. Revenues are expected to be $362.1 million, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 5.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Yelp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Advertising' to come in at $346.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Other services' at $14.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services' will reach $227.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other' to reach $118.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Paying Advertising Locations' stands at 528 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 561 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Yelp shares have witnessed a change of -2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), YELP is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

