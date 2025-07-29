Unveiling W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that W.W. Grainger (GWW) will announce quarterly earnings of $10.00 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.52 billion, increasing 4.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific W.W. Grainger metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' to reach $3.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Endless Assortment' will likely reach $887.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Other' to come in at $81.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Reported Growth' stands at 4.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' at $609.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $591.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment' should arrive at $76.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61.00 million.

Over the past month, W.W. Grainger shares have recorded returns of +0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GWW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

