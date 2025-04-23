Unveiling WSFS (WSFS) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from WSFS Financial (WSFS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, indicating a decline of 6.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $260.71 million, representing an increase of 3.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some WSFS metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 63.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 59.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 3.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to reach $18.76 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.37 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $86.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $75.86 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $174.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $175.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for WSFS here>>>



Over the past month, shares of WSFS have returned -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. Currently, WSFS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

