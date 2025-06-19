Unveiling Winnebago (WGO) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Winnebago Industries (WGO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, indicating a decline of 30.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $775.32 million, representing a decrease of 1.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 31.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Winnebago metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Motorhome RV' should arrive at $280.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Marine' reaching $97.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Corporate / All Other' of $14.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Towable RV' at $414.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome RV' will likely reach 1,414. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,680.

Analysts forecast 'Unit deliveries - Total Towable RV' to reach 10,355. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,263 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats' will reach 1,303. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,127 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Towable RV' will reach $41.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.90 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Marine' should come in at $10.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.50 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Motorhome RV' will reach $11.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.40 million.



Shares of Winnebago have experienced a change of -8.9% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), WGO is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

