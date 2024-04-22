Unveiling Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.21 per share, indicating an increase of 13% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.36 billion, representing an increase of 5.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Willis Towers Watson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Risk and Broking' will reach $972.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Segment Revenue' will likely reach $2.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other' of $34.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -34.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking' to come in at $199.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $180 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career' stands at $326.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $309 million.



Over the past month, shares of Willis Towers Watson have returned -3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, WTW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

