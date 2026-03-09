Unveiling Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 111.4%. Revenues are expected to be $648.96 million, up 70.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wheaton Precious Metals metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Cobalt' should arrive at $8.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Palladium' will reach $3.18 million. The estimate points to a change of -28.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Gold' at $391.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +66.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Silver' stands at $243.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +80.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Units Sold - Silver' reaching $5089.1 ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4307.0 ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Units Produced - Gold - Sudbury' should come in at $6.1 ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.0 ounces.

Analysts predict that the 'Units Produced - Gold - Salobo' will reach $68.0 ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $84.3 ounces.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Units Produced - Gold - Constancia' will likely reach $8.4 ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.2 ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Units Produced - Silver - Pe?asquito' to come in at $1750.3 ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2465.0 ounces.

Analysts forecast 'Units Produced - Silver - Antamina' to reach $1345.1 ounces. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $947.0 ounces in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Units Produced - Silver - Constancia' will reach $671.3 ounces. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $969.0 ounces.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Units Produced - Silver - Other' of $1703.1 ounces. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1359.0 ounces.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals have demonstrated returns of +8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WPM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

