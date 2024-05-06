Unveiling Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, indicating an increase of 26.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $284.64 million, representing an increase of 32.7% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wheaton Precious Metals metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Cobalt sales' will reach $3.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -28.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Silver sales' should arrive at $97.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Palladium sales' will reach $3.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Gold sales' will likely reach $184.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +55% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ounces Produced - Total Silver' at 4,554.22 Oz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,927 Oz in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ounces Produced - Total Gold' of 85.77 Oz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 73,037 Oz.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ounces Produced - Palladium - Stillwater' will reach 4.80 Oz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.71 Oz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Ounces Sold - Silver' to come in at 4,234.72 Oz. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,749 Oz in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Ounces Sold - Total Gold' to reach 90.04 Oz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.61 Oz in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ounces Sold - Gold - Salobo' reaching 54.24 Oz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 35.97 Oz.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ounces Sold - Silver - Antamina' should come in at 899.79 Oz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 814 Oz in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Ounces Sold - Gold - Sudbury' stands at 5.94 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.37 Oz.



Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals have demonstrated returns of +4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WPM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

