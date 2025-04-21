Unveiling Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Weyerhaeuser (WY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, indicating a decline of 25% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.76 billion, representing a decrease of 1.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Weyerhaeuser metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Wood Products' should arrive at $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Real Estate & ENR' should come in at $88.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wood Products Segment- Structural lumber- Third party net sales' at $508.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales' to come in at $235.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - West' to reach $120.89. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $121.06.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wood Products - Medium Density Fiberboard (square feet 3/4') - Third party sales realizations' will reach $1,170.68. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,183.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - North' will reach $73.69. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $73.58 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons) - West' reaching 1,469.10 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,452 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons) - South' of 4,091.78 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,089 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons) - North' stands at 176.12 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 175 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Wood Products - Structural Lumber (board feet) - Third party sales volumes' will reach 1.08 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.08 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wood Products - Engineered Solid Section (cubic feet) - Third party sales volumes' will likely reach 5.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Weyerhaeuser here>>>



Over the past month, Weyerhaeuser shares have recorded returns of -11.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.