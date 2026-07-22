Unveiling Welltower (WELL) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welltower (WELL) will report quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.43 billion, exhibiting an increase of 34.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Welltower metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Interest income' will likely reach $67.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other income' stands at $29.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $642.13 million.

Shares of Welltower have demonstrated returns of +13.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WELL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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