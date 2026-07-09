Unveiling Wells Fargo (WFC) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Wells Fargo (WFC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, reflecting an increase of 13% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $21.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wells Fargo metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Book value per common share' to reach $53.96 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $51.13 .

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' stands at $2040.00 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1762.16 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Return on equity (ROE) - Financial Ratios' to come in at 13.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 63.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 64.0% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) - Standardized Approach' will reach 10.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.1% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should come in at $8.99 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.96 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' at 6.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonaccrual loans' will likely reach $8.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.76 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net loan charge-offs' of $1.15 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $997.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio - Standardized Approach' will reach 11.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income (on a taxable-equivalent basis)' should arrive at $12.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.79 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $9.47 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.11 billion.

Over the past month, Wells Fargo shares have recorded returns of +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WFC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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