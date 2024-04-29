Unveiling WEC Energy (WEC) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that WEC Energy Group (WEC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.07 billion, increasing 6.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain WEC Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Wisconsin' should arrive at $2.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Illinois' stands at $661.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure' of $168.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Other States' to reach $246.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Electric Sales Volumes -Total retail' at 8,991.19 GWh. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,720.3 GWh in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for WEC Energy here>>>



Shares of WEC Energy have demonstrated returns of -0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WEC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

