Unveiling Wayfair (W) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Wayfair (W) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.22 per share, reflecting an increase of 87.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.11 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wayfair metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Revenue- International' to come in at $387.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net Revenue- United States' at $2.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Orders Delivered' will reach 11,673.28 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11,000 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Order Value' will reach $268.07. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $283 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Active Customers' will reach 22,497.30 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22,000 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'LTM Net Revenue per Active Customer' to reach $536.84. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $553 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Orders From Repeat Customers' should come in at 8.99 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.5 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Orders by Repeat Customers' should arrive at 79.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 77.4%.



Shares of Wayfair have experienced a change of -7.3% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), W is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

