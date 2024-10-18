Unveiling Waste Connections (WCN) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections (WCN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.29 billion, up 10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Waste Connections metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue Breakdown- E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal' will reach $98.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +68.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Breakdown- Intermodal and Other' at $45.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- E&P' should come in at $75.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Intermodal and other' will reach $51.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Total collection' reaching $1.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Recycling' will likely reach $49.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Canada' will reach $306.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Southern' to reach $460.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Central' of $399.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Eastern' should arrive at $396.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Western' stands at $565.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment EBITDA- Western' to come in at $179.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $124.43 million.



Over the past month, shares of Waste Connections have returned +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, WCN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

