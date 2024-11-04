Unveiling Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 70.6%. Revenues are expected to be $9.98 billion, unchanged compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 35.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Warner Bros. Discovery metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Pro Forma Combined Studios Revenues- Total' stands at $2.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pro Forma Combined Networks Revenues- Total' of $4.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Total' will reach $2.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Advertising' will likely reach $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Other' to reach $318.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Distribution' should arrive at $4.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pro Forma Combined Revenues- Content' at $2.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Advertising' will reach $234.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +69.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Distribution' should come in at $2.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pro Forma Combined DTC Revenues- Content' will reach $120.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pro Forma Combined Studios Revenues- Other' reaching $217.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total DTC Subscribers' to come in at 107.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.1 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Warner Bros. Discovery here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery have returned +5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, WBD carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.