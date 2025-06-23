Unveiling Walgreens (WBA) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, indicating a decline of 46% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $36.66 billion, representing an increase of 0.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Walgreens metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' at $28.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- U.S. Healthcare' will reach $2.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- International' should come in at $5.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' to reach $113.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $501 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted operating income (loss)- International' to come in at $196.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $175 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Walgreens here>>>



Shares of Walgreens have experienced a change of +1.3% in the past month compared to the +0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WBA is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.