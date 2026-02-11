Unveiling Vulcan (VMC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (VMC) to post quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.94 billion, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Vulcan metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Aggregates' should come in at $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Concrete' will reach $197.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Asphalt' will reach $317.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted)' at $22.09 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.41 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Unit shipments - Aggregates' to reach 55521 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 53900 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Unit shipments - Asphalt mix' reaching 3332 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3400 thousands of tons.

Analysts predict that the 'Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete' will reach 1125 thousands of cubic yards. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 900 thousands of cubic yards.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix' of $83.44 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $82.11 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete' to come in at $189.50 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $183.07 .

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Aggregates' stands at $519.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $486.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Asphalt' will likely reach $44.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.10 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Concrete' should arrive at $19.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.60 million in the same quarter last year.

