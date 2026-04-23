Unveiling Visa (V) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Visa (V) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.7 billion, increasing 11.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Visa metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Service revenue' reaching $4.91 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Data processing revenue' should arrive at $5.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other revenue' stands at $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +23.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- International transaction revenue' to come in at $3.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'End of Period Connections - Total transactions' of 66.69 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.65 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total volume' will reach $4217.68 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3937.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Payments volume - Total' will reach $3632.08 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3341.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Payments volume - CEMEA' at $240.66 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $208.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Payments volume - U.S.A' to reach $1761.56 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1654.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Payments volume - Asia pacific' will likely reach $518.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $489.00 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Payments volume - Canada' will reach $102.16 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $96.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Payments volume - Europe' should come in at $747.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $665.00 billion.

Visa shares have witnessed a change of +2.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), V is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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