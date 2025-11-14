Unveiling Viking (VIK) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Viking Holdings (VIK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, indicating an increase of 33.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2 billion, representing an increase of 19.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Viking metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Onboard and other' will reach $134.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Cruise and land' to reach $1.86 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Occupancy' will reach 94.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 94.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Yield' will likely reach $613.36 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $576.00 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Capacity PCDs' will reach 2272497 days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2030236 days.

The average prediction of analysts places 'PCDs' at 2148208 days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1908364 days.

Shares of Viking have experienced a change of -1.1% in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VIK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK)

