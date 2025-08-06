Unveiling Victory Capital (VCTR) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, indicating an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $335.82 million, representing an increase of 52.9% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Victory Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Investment management fees' reaching $262.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +51.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees' to come in at $72.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +56.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Ending Assets Under Management' stands at $298.57 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $173.78 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity' of $25.58 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.46 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Ending assets under management - Solutions' will reach $79.99 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $58.94 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity' will reach $50.78 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.98 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity' to reach $37.49 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.02 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity' at $18.35 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.18 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments' will reach $2.99 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.39 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term' will likely reach $3.63 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.32 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ending assets under management - Fixed Income' should come in at $79.75 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Victory Capital have demonstrated returns of +7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VCTR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

